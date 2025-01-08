The long-awaited registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, which arrived in the run-up to the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup in Arabia thanks to the very precautionary measures of the CSD, immediately caused joy in the ranks of Barça. The most expressive was the president, Joan Laporta, who staged it with a sleeve cut on the grass, and Hansi Flick and Deco were more reserved but just as happy.

“I found out on the bus and I informed Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor directly, as well as the entire team. This is very good news for us. We are very happy. The players are happy, of course. “We are all delighted with this decision,” the Barça coach told Movistar, who acknowledged that he had not experienced “the best days or the best weeks” due to the uncertainty with his pupils.

If they have agreed with us for the moment, it is because we are right in some ways.”

decorationBarça sports director





“Now we have another reason to win this match,” concluded Flick, who will be able to line up Olmo and Pau Víctor in the event that Barça beats the Basque team and plays the final of the Super Cup, where they would face Real Madrid or Mallorca. the members of the second semi-final.

“I’m happy for the players. They have been difficult days. Olmo and Pau Víctor wanted to play. We are satisfied, they have proven us right. Things are being done well from the club. If they have agreed with us for the moment, it is because we are somewhat right,” said Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco.

“They ask us to make efforts like coming to Saudi Arabia and then we see grotesque situations that are very bad for Spanish football.”

Jon UriartePresident of Athletic





The joy in the Catalan club contrasted with the indignation of Athletic, specifically its president, Jon Uriarte. “We don’t have much information but it is a provisional measure taken by a political body and now LaLiga and the Federation will have to defend the decision they made. It’s an amazing situation. “They ask us to make efforts like coming to Saudi Arabia and then we see grotesque situations that are very bad for Spanish football,” the head of the Bilbao club criticized the CSD’s provisional decision.

LaLiga shows its disagreement

LaLiga reacted to the CSD’s decision with caution but making clear its “disagreement” with the resolution. The employers’ association, which is unaware of the “arguments put forward” by the Blaugrana club and its players, assures that the position of the political body has been adopted “without having transferred the appeal or having processed allegations to LaLiga and the RFEF.” “The content of the resolution will be carefully studied in order to present the appropriate resources, without prejudice to expressing absolute disagreement with it,” expresses the institution chaired by Javier Tebas.