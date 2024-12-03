The annual edition of the Computer Hoy awards recognized this Tuesday the best products, services and technology companies of the year chosen by the magazine’s readers. The event, held at the University of Design, Innovation and Technology (UDIT) in Madrid, brought together professionals and managers from the main companies in the sector to attend the presentation of these awards.

On this occasion, Samsung and Apple have stood out as the most awarded brandstaking home four and three awards, respectively. In addition, Samsung has been chosen as the best technology company of 2024, consolidating its leadership in innovation and user preference. During the ceremony, special awards were also presented by the editorial staff of Computer Today and Business Insider Spain to figures and products that marked the year with their impact and relevance.

Among the winners also stand out the Amazon Echo Spot 2024 as the best eHome devicethe Canon EOS R50 camera as best advanced camera, and the FRITZ!Box 5690 Pro as best WiFi device. In the field of wearablesthe Huawei Watch GT5 Pro was recognized as the best smartwatch/smartband. He ecommerce Amazon, for its part, reaffirmed its position as the best e-commerce platform for technology.

The products of audio and televisions They also had their role, with the Apple AirPods 4 (ANC) taking the award for best audio device and the LG OLED evo M4 being recognized as the best Smart TV. As to tablets and laptopsthe Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and the Apple MacBook Air with M3 (2024) stood out in their respective categories. Innovation in video games and desktop It was also recognized with the award for best desktop console and gaming for the PlayStation 5 Pro.

The market of smartphones It also had a relevant role in this edition. The Realme 12x 5G was awarded as the best entry-level smartphone, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S24+ emerged as the best in the medium and high ranges, respectively. The iPhone 16 Pro Max was chosen as the best smartphone top-of-the-range and, in the foldable category, the Honor Magic V3 took the award, reflecting the growing interest in this technology.

As for the special prizes, Xiaomi SU7 has been recognized with the award for the best most revolutionary technology of 2024, while Natalia Rodríguez, founder and CEO of Saturno Labs, has been highlighted as the young promise of the year. Samsung also took home the Editorial Special Award for its innovative Galaxy Ring.

Likewise, Cristina Isidoro, responsible for Marketing, Communication and Social Media in Huawei’s Consumer division, has been honored for her professional career. Other special awards included recognition for Vivo for best brand positioning, Oppo as a revelation brand and Bruce Huang, CEO of Honor, as CEO Insider of the year.

At the event, Iñigo de Yarza, CEO of Henneo, the publishing group of Computer Hoy, expressed his gratitude to the magazine’s team and reaffirmed the group’s commitment to the technology sector. “When the opportunity arose to acquire the Axel Springer Spain headers, it was considered that, for a diversified communication and technology group like ours, this was the perfect pairing,” he declared.

From September 2024, Computer Hoy belongs to Henneo Magazines, part of the Henneo group, which also publishes specialized publications such as RetroGamer, Hobby Consolas and Auto Bild, as well as websites such as Business Insider Spain and TopGear.es. With more than 129 years of history and a diversification plan that includes media such as 20 minutes and CinemaniaHenneo consolidates itself as a key player in communication and technology in Spain.