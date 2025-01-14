Evo Banco gives a twist to its entire mortgage offer recovering prices from 2022, before the European Central Bank (ECB) began raising interest rates. The digital entity that Bankinter plans to integrate to optimize synergies and the joint offer for its clients stands out with the most attractive offers on the market with prices ranging from 2.92% APR to 3.46%, depending on the type of loan and the degree of the client’s bonus for connection.

In its offensive, the addition to the catalog of one variable mortgage which offers an initial rate of 1.50% TIN the first year and linked to the Euribor plus a differential of 0.48% for the rest of the years (3.27% APR).

This price is discounted because the client must provide the payroll and contract home and life insurance. The APR rises to 3.46%, with an initial rate of 1.90% TIN and a differential over the Euribor of 0.88%, without said bonus, which is what is required to access the best prices also in the fixed rate loans.

In parallel, the entity lowers the prices of its mixed rate loans between 20 and 30 basis points and even 25 points in your fixed rate proposal. In the latter case, your offer ranges between 2.45% TIN (2.93% APR) and 2.85% TIN (3.12% APR), depending on whether or not you meet the bonus requirement.

In the loan mode Mixed has two options: a fixed loan for three years and another for five, with the rest of the life of the financing linked to the Euribor. In the first case, the offer ranges between 1.90% TIN during the unchanged period and the Euribor plus a differential of 0.60%which represents an APR of 3.03%, in the case of a bonus, and its conditions would bring the APR to 3.22% if these linking requirements are not met.

in the mortgage mixed with five years at a fixed rate, the price ranges between 2.92% APR and 3.12%, depending on whether or not it complies with the minimum contracting of products. In the most favorable loan, it would have a fixed 2.05% TIN during the first five years and the Euribor plus a differential of 0.60% for the rest.

In mixed rate loans, the link is achieved without need to take out life insurance, although they must domiciliate the payroll and take out the home policy.

In all cases, their contracting is one hundred percent digital and does not require any in-person management except for a notarial signature, and they are exempt from commissions.