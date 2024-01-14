vLast week, a colleague complained about dead spots on his route to work and that tens of thousands of commuters there are temporarily cut off from their cell phones every day. We find this petty, and it is not argued in a solution-oriented manner at all. Let's take Agora Energiewende, the completely independent and progress-oriented think tank. She finds that the CO 2 emissions in Germany have fallen to a record low. Which, firstly, led to general jubilation and, secondly, brought German Environmental Aid to the scene, which immediately put forward its standing proposal for a rigid speed limit on motorways, which cannot be surpassed in terms of ingenuity. If you look closely, emissions have fallen because the industry is sinking into crisis mode. If you don't produce, you don't emit, simple, good. If the industry goes under, then so should the car, private transport is bad anyway. The problem with the dead spots is also solved quickly. No commuters, no cell phone demolition, no annoyance. Less of everything is simply better.

Holger Appel

The IW also discovered this, which is an economic research institute and therefore works meticulously. From the report we see that building has become too expensive, but there are simple solutions. Underground parking costs money, so leave it out. Taste the basement, leave it out. Large apartments are more expensive than small ones, so build smaller ones. We don't know how long researchers have been pondering this finding, but we thank them for opening their eyes. Although eyes are better than airplane walls, it's getting so unpleasant in Boeings lately. Lufthansa has just decided to buy the 737 Quax with a sense of purpose. As a resident, you clear the garden so that aircraft doors can land there gently. But the sky is falling on Germany anyway. The farmers are angry about diesel fuel, the railway workers are on strike angry, all in all a dynamic that makes a happy start to the new year. What did Konrad Adenauer say? There is nothing you should be more afraid of than farmers pulling together. Except perhaps if the bakers also go up against the barricades. The oven is off for the purple bun chain. Basically. Since Robert Habeck we have known: They may stop selling, but that doesn't automatically mean they are insolvent.