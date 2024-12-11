No surprises in Hansi Flick’s lineup for this Wednesday’s match at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. The German coach of FC Barcelona has decided to repeat the same eleven that started the Benito Villamarín match last Saturday. Then he replaced regular starters like Lewandowski, Olmo and Pedri in the second half to save them minutes and make them arrive fresher for the hot and important match against Borussia.

The Pole has scored 26 goals in 23 games against Dortmund with the Bayern shirt after playing four years at Borussia. Meanwhile, Olmo also knows what it’s like to visit the old Westfallen Stadion from his campaigns at Leipzig.

De Jong, who is the only one who played at Signal Iduna Park with Barça in 2019, continues as a substitute

Flick, who has won his five games as coach against the team from the Rühr basin, could have opted for Frenkie de Jong, but the Dutchman, as is customary, will start on the bench. De Jong is the only footballer on the Barcelona expedition who played with the Barça team in Dortmund in the last precedent between both teams, a 0-0 in 2019. As a curiosity, it is worth saying that Barça will dress as a Barcelona player, something that did not happen outside of home in the Champions League since the visit to Kyiv in November 2021. The complete lineup with which FC Barcelona will leave is the following: Iñaki Peña, Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde, Casadó, Pedri, Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski.