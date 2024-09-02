Expert Gorkhiyan: Real estate in Sochi is more expensive on average than in Bali

Real estate in Sochi is on average more expensive than on the Indonesian island of Bali. The benefits of buying housing in these locations were compared by Olga Gorkhiyan, head of the Indonesian division of the real estate agency Etazhi, and Pavel Bykov, director of the Sochi division of Etazhi; Lenta.ru has the experts’ comments at its disposal.

According to Gorkhiyan, most often Russians in Bali buy apartments or flats, which are subsequently rented by tourists from all over the world. If you invest in apartments near the coast at the start of construction, their price starts from 75 thousand dollars (about 6.7 million rubles), and fully finished turnkey apartments cost from 150 thousand dollars (about 10.7 million rubles) to 220 thousand (approximately 19.5 million rubles).

In addition, multi-story townhouses with one bedroom and sometimes a private pool are popular among Russians in Bali. At the beginning of construction, the price for such real estate starts from 120 thousand dollars (10.7 million rubles). A finished property costs more, from 170 thousand dollars (15.1 million rubles) for a lot with one bedroom and 30-50 percent more expensive for a lot with two bedrooms.

Related materials:

Gorikyan also said that in Ubud, Canggu and Bukit, the most touristy areas, the cost of 100 square meters of housing ranges from 700 to 1.5 thousand dollars (from 62 to 133 thousand rubles), and the average price of a house is at the level of 395 thousand dollars (about 35 million rubles). As for Sochi, expert Bykov noted that the average cost of a house is 395 thousand dollars, or 35 million rubles, but it is possible to find lots with a price of about 1.7 thousand dollars (about 150 thousand rubles) per “square.”

Experts concluded that with $200,000 (about 18 million rubles) on hand, it is possible to buy a house in both Sochi and Bali. However, in the first case, for the specified amount, the owner will get a two-story townhouse without furniture and two kilometers from the seashore, and in the second case, the same house with two bedrooms, but with furniture, a swimming pool and two minutes from the beach.

In August it became known that the cost of the cheapest apartment on the primary market in Sochi was estimated at eight million rubles.