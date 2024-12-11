WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other Meta services suffer problems worldwide

A series of service failures affects Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and other Meta services this Wednesday. Although the platforms have not suffered a complete blackout and some of their tools continue to work, thousands of users around the world are reporting service outages. At the moment Meta has not given an official explanation for what happened, although it has acknowledged the problems.

“We are aware that a technical issue is affecting the ability of some users to access our applications. “We are working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience,” his official account on X has published.

The drop in services was initially detected around 6:30 p.m. in Spain, according to the specialized web monitoring portal Downdetector. At this time the most affected application seems to be Instagram, followed by Facebook. WhatsApp, for its part, suffers momentary service interruptions. Other apps like Threads (Meta’s Twitter) or Facebook Messenger are also suffering from problems.

The interconnection between Meta’s services means that this type of technical failure affects all of its services at the same time. The biggest recent outage for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp in their history occurred on October 4, 2021, when all three platforms stopped working for more than 7 hours worldwide. The problem was caused by an issue related to the configuration of the internal communication system. During the outage, users were unable to access these apps, send messages, or post content.