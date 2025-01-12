No surprises. Both Hansi Flick, coach of Barça, and Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, have chosen to repeat the lineup they presented in the semifinals ahead of the grand final of the Super Cup.

If no surprises were expected in the Madrid ranks, there was some more doubt in the Blaugrana team. Specifically, in goal, with Szczesny and Iñaki Peña battling for position, and in the center of the field, where Gavi had appeared as competition from Dani Olmo thanks to CSD.

Lethal delay

Iñaki Peña continues on the bench after his disciplinary offense

Finally, Flick has decided not to touch what works and has opted for continuity, training with the same eleven players. This means that Iñaki Peña will be a substitute for the second consecutive time after his disciplinary offense, thus opening the debate for the remainder of the season. In midfield, after scoring and assisting, it seems that Gavi had earned his place and Olmo, whose name has been the focus of this entire Super Cup, could have his chance to reappear in the second half.

Thus, Real Madrid will form with: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Tchouaméni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius and Mbappé.

For its part, FC Barcelona will do so with: Szczesny; Koundé, Cubarsí, Íñigo Martínez, Balde; Casadó, Pedri, Gavi; Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski and Raphinha.

