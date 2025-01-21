The housing situation in Spain is increasingly complicated and many families and groups of people find it difficult to buy a new home or pay a mortgage. This is due to constant increase in land value in recent yearsalready exceeding 2,200 euros on average throughout the national territory.

This can be especially reflected in autonomous communities such as the Balearic Islands or the Community of Madrid, which have the highest cost. However, In Catalonia prices are also quite high. The average cost per square meter here rises to 2,495 eurosaccording to the latest report published by Idealistawhich analyzes the data obtained until last December.

The cheapest neighborhood in Sant Martí

This price rises in the provincial capitals, being Barcelona the most prominent. The cost of housing in Barcelona reached its historic peak last month with 4,700 euros per square meter. There are some districts with less affordable prices, such as Eixample, Les Corts or Sarrià-Sant Gervasi.

In the case of Sant Martithe value of the land is lower, but still high: 4,431 euros per square meter. Although within it the Diagonal Mar and Front Marítim neighborhood is the most expensive (€7,684/m2), there are other parts with prices that are more suitable for all budgets. An example is the neighborhood of The Kisses, which, although it has experienced an increase of 11% compared to last year, is still the cheapest.

The average price per square meter in this neighborhood is 2,307 euros. If a home measuring 100 square meters is established as a base, a property with these characteristics should have an approximate cost of 230,700 euros, although this will depend on the area in which it is located and its condition.