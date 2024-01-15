Dubai (Etihad)

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood advanced to second place in the weekly global ranking issued yesterday for the “Race to Dubai” on the DB World Golf Tour, thanks to his victory in the inaugural edition of the “Dubai Invitational” tournament, which concluded the day before yesterday at the Dubai Creek Resort.

Fleetwood, who is considered one of the players who chose to reside in Dubai on a personal level, earned 500 points thanks to winning the “Dubai Invitational” championship, after he finished the competition with a score of 19 shots under par, after a strong competition with South African Threston Lawrence and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy. The reigning DB World Tour champions, who were both at 18 under par.

Abdullah Al Naboodah, the host of the tournament, crowned Fleetwood with the Champion Cup, in the presence of Major General Pilot “M” Abdullah Al Hashemi, Vice President of the Emirates Golf Federation, and a number of officials.

The “Dubai Invitational” tournament was held for professionals and amateurs, with three-day competitions for both professionals and amateurs (“Pro-M”), while the fourth and final day was for professionals only.

The championship is considered one of the “International Series” championships that are part of the new-look 2024 Race to Dubai season, where there will be five international series, each with its own identity and its own champion, who will earn in each of them $200,000 from a total of additional financial rewards amounting to Million US dollars. The champions of each series will qualify for the “Pac 9” series tournaments, before the season concludes after it travels around the world under the final “Playoff” title of the DB World round.

The new season of the DB World Tour, which is held under the slogan “Race to Dubai” with the support of Rolex, will witness the holding of at least 44 tournaments in 24 different countries, with the conclusion this time being renewed, with the UAE hosting the conclusion with a renewed system in two tournaments in a row in the month of November. Next year, with the Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links Club with the participation of the best 70 players in the “Race to Dubai” ranking, then the DB World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates with the participation of the best 50 players.