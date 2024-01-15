Monday, January 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video | This is what a white penguin and a green dog look like – Color errors are rare in nature

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Video | This is what a white penguin and a green dog look like – Color errors are rare in nature

Animals suffering from color defects are often vulnerable to predators because of their coloring.

In Antarctica At the beginning of the year, a rare white white-bellied penguin was photographed, reports news agency Reuters.

White-bellied penguins' molts are normally black and white. They can be recognized especially by the wide white stripe on the head. However, the individual in question is almost entirely white.

The unusual coloration of the bird observed near the González Videla base is due to leucism. It is a genetic defect that prevents the production of certain color pigments.

A leukistic and an albinistic animal can be distinguished by the eyes: the eyes of an albino animal are usually red, in some cases light blue.

Color errors suffering animals are rarely seen in the wild, because the animals are often vulnerable to predators due to their coloring.

The reproduction of exceptionally colored units can also be difficult if mating requires seductive coloration, as in many birds.

See also  Dapper Union Berlin only lost against Real Madrid in injury time due to Jude Bellingham

In the past, HS has written, among other things from the green Pistacchio dog. It is estimated that green fur is created when light-haired puppies come into contact with the metabolite biliverdin in the womb. Biliverdin causes the green color in, for example, bruises.

This is what HS has written about animal color defects:

A green dog was born in Sardinia (October 2020)

Borneo's ultra-rare albino orangutan needs a name (May 2017)

Three white lion cubs born at a zoo in Venezuela (November 2023)

Three white lion cubs have been born in the Venezuelan zoo at the end of 2023. Picture: Juan Carlos Hernandez / ZUMA

A very rare white bear was seen in Kuhmo (September 2020)

A white bear was seen in Kuhmo in 2020. Picture: VEIJO TOIVONIEMI

Albino is a valuable quirk of nature (October 2015)

The red of the African clawed frog's eyes is reflected from the blood vessels. Picture: PETE OXFORD

See also  Audi Q5 checked: Cataracts lure every day

#Video #white #penguin #green #dog #Color #errors #rare #nature

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result