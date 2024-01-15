Video | This is what a white penguin and a green dog look like – Color errors are rare in nature

Animals suffering from color defects are often vulnerable to predators because of their coloring.

In Antarctica At the beginning of the year, a rare white white-bellied penguin was photographed, reports news agency Reuters.

White-bellied penguins' molts are normally black and white. They can be recognized especially by the wide white stripe on the head. However, the individual in question is almost entirely white.

The unusual coloration of the bird observed near the González Videla base is due to leucism. It is a genetic defect that prevents the production of certain color pigments.

A leukistic and an albinistic animal can be distinguished by the eyes: the eyes of an albino animal are usually red, in some cases light blue.

The reproduction of exceptionally colored units can also be difficult if mating requires seductive coloration, as in many birds.

In the past, HS has written, among other things from the green Pistacchio dog. It is estimated that green fur is created when light-haired puppies come into contact with the metabolite biliverdin in the womb. Biliverdin causes the green color in, for example, bruises.

