Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 19:15

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) appeared asking for votes for the candidate for city councilor in Saquarema (RJ) Fabrício Queiroz (PL-RJ), in a video published on Instagram. In the post, Flávio says that Queiroz was a victim of persecution and used with the intention of “attack” the family of former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The candidate for city councilor was the focus of an investigation into an alleged “kickback” scheme in Flávio’s office, when he was a state deputy in Rio de Janeiro. Last week, the State Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office asked the Electoral Court to reject his candidacy registration.

“Everyone is seeing today the persecution we suffer from right-wingers, and Queiroz was a victim of that back then. They tried to use Queiroz to attack us and, thank God, they didn’t succeed. And here is Queiroz, with his head held high and chest open, asking for votes for city councilor. And here I am asking for you too,” said Flávio in the video published by the city council candidate on Friday, the 30th.

In another post, the former advisor appears in a photo with the senator. Queiroz also presents himself on social media as “Bolsonaro’s soldier.”

Queiroz is a military police officer and has a history with the former president. The former aide was accused of allegedly participating in a “kickback” scheme when Flávio occupied a seat in the Rio de Janeiro Legislative Assembly (Alerj).

He was arrested in 2020, but was released in 2021 and the following year the case was shelved, without judgment on the merits.

In 2022, the pre-candidate tried to enter politics by running for state deputy. At the time, he stated that if I had the support of the Bolsonaro family, I would certainly be the most voted deputy in Rio de Janeiro. “The Bolsonaros are the type of people who value those who betray them. Bolsonaro did not help me at all in my campaign for state deputy in 2022. I did not even get a vote in the ballot box where he votes. If he had signaled favorably to my candidacy, I would be a deputy today,” he said at the time.

This year, Queiroz joined the PL to run for councilor.

Electoral MP requested rejection of Queiroz’s candidacy registration

The Electoral Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro asked the Electoral Court to reject the registration of Fabrício Queiroz’s candidacy for the Municipal Chamber of Saquarema.

In a statement sent on the 25th, the 62nd Electoral Prosecutor’s Office of Saquarema says that Queiroz did not present the certificate regarding a case to which the former advisor is responding in the Court of Justice of Rio.

The former advisor’s defense said it had already requested the certificate.

“Considering that the applicant did not present the certificate of object and footing relating to the proceedings that are being processed before the 2nd degree of the TJRJ, namely, process no. 0044427-82.2020.8.19.0000, being certain that he was aware of the existence of the aforementioned criminal proceedings and, even so, remained silent regarding its existence, being the candidate’s duty to voluntarily present the certificates required by the Electoral Court when applying for registration of candidacy, the MPE hereby officially denies the registration of candidacy of Fabricio Jose Carlos de Queiroz”, says the Public Ministry in a statement.

In an interview given to the magazine Look Last year, Queiroz said he intended to pursue a political path independently of the former president and his sons.

The retired PM stated that the clan saw him as a “leper” and that they are “the kind of people who value those who betray them”. “The Bolsonaros are the kind of people who value those who betray them. Bolsonaro did not help me at all in my campaign for state deputy in 2022. I didn’t even get a vote in the ballot box where he votes. If he had signaled favorably to my candidacy, I would be a deputy today”, he complained.