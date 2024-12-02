Screens on power banks are becoming more common. They all offer an accurate readout of the percentage of battery remaining, some show charging rates and other stats for power bank fans, but this is the first one I’ve tried that has a cute robot face. This makes it easy to anthropomorphize (mine is called Charlie) but fortunately it’s also a super fast power bank offering up to 100 watts, which is unusual for a battery of this size. Lightweight and easy to carry in a bag or even a pocket, Charlie can be fully charged in just 90 minutes and supports multiple fast charging protocols (PD, PPS, QC, AFC, FCP and SCP). I also tried the (more expensive) 20,000 mAh model, which ditches the face for a detailed readout of stats on its color screen, but I prefer the smaller version.

Best submersible battery

Nestout Rugged Power Bank

Elecom Nestout Rugged portable chargers.Simon Hill

Adventurers who seek a power bank that can survive camping in the rain or rowing down a river should take a look at the range of rugged power banks Elecom Nestout. These carefully designed batteries feature an IP67 rating, have built-in shock absorbers, and are completely dust-proof thanks to screw-in port caps. Each power bank has a power button and five LEDs that display remaining power in 20 percent increments.

The standard tripod thread on the bottom is very useful if you attach dimmable lamp or light panel accessories. Both plug into the top of the chargers and are IP44 rated. There’s even a foldable, waterproof solar panel to keep portable batteries charged when you can’t access an outlet.

Camping companion

Anker Solix C300 DC Portable Power Station