Former congressman George Santos suggested that Moraes be prevented from entering the country until he is “removed” from the STF

Republican Party politicians in the United States reacted to the blocking of the social network X in Brazil, carried out by STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Former President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., expressed concern in a post on X and drew a comparison with the political direction in the United States.

“So we are clear… This is the path the Democrats want to take America down. Once it’s gone, there’s no going back.” said Trump Jr, in English.

Former congressman George Santos, the son of Brazilians, called the situation a “humanitarian crime.” He recently pleaded guilty to criminal charges and proposed sanctions against Brazil and the suspension of diplomatic relations until Moraes is removed.

“Sanctions. Restrictions on their diplomats. Suspending the visa of corrupt judge Alexandre de Moraes. Suspending all aid. Terminating all diplomatic relations until the judge is removed! That’s a start.”he said.

Utah Senator Mike Lee drew comparisons between the protection the Roman Empire offered its citizens and the United States’ need to protect its interests abroad.

He claimed that Brazil acted disproportionately against an American company for reasons he considered insignificant, encouraging his followers to demand consequences for Brazil for its actions against freedom of expression.

“At the height of the Roman Empire, no one dared to mess with a Roman citizen, anywhere in the world, because Rome looked after its own, bringing justice to anyone who had been wronged abroad,” said the Republican in a post on X.

And he added: “Is it time to end foreign aid to Brazil? Is it also time to fire State Department officials who facilitated the suppression of freedom of expression in Brazil?”

UNDERSTAND THE MUSK X MORAES CASE

The clash has intensified since August 17, when the profile of Global Government Relations of the X announced that it would close its office in Brazil, but that the social network would continue to be available to Brazilians. In the publication, the company stated that the measure was taken because of Moraes’ decisions.

In the document, which is part of a confidential process, it is possible to read that Moraes requested the blocking of profiles that published messages “antidemocratic” or with hateful content against authorities – it is not clear how this would have been configured as a violation of Brazilian laws.

The company, however, did not comply with the orders. The judge then increased the fine and gave 24 hours to freeze the accounts, under penalty of arrest for disobeying the court order. He also ordered the arrest of Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição. “for disobedience to a court order”. Rachel de Oliveira is cited as “representative” of X in Brazil.

On Wednesday (August 28), Moraes ordered the company to identify a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours or risk having its operations suspended throughout the country. The deadline expired at 8:07 p.m. on Thursday (August 29). On Friday (August 30), the minister ordered the suspension of X in Brazil. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 374 kB).

Access, however, may take until Wednesday (September 4) to be completely blocked. This is because Moraes gave two different deadlines for compliance with the decision. Anatel was given a 24-hour deadline to notify all internet providers in the country after the notification. This deadline ended on Saturday (August 31), around 5 pm, when the entity notified the Supreme Court that it had complied with the ruling.

For internet operators, as well as app stores, the decision grants a period of up to 5 days, counting from the date of communication from Anatel, to adopt the necessary measures to block access to X in the country. In other words, until Wednesday (4th September).