Flavia Laos is enjoying his vacation in Rio de Janeiro to the fullest. Through her social networks, she shared that she was having dinner in a restaurant in Arraial do Cabo with austin palau. Big was her surprise when she began to sound “Now you call me”. The influencer’s hit has more than a million views on YouTube and she had to listen to it while she enjoyed her food.

“We are having dinner at the hotel and they have played my song in the background,” he said. Following these words, he exclaimed the same thing, but this time in English so that her international followers could understand her. Flavia Laos was very excited by this coincidence and sang a bit of her success.