Newstalk: Ireland was horrified by the placement of Ukrainian refugees at Christmas in tents

Journalist James Wilson was horrified by the placement of Ukrainian refugees in Ireland on Christmas Eve. About this he wrote in a Newstalk article.

According to him, some migrants were settled in tents, others in school buildings. At the same time, living conditions in tents raise concerns due to the inability of such housing to withstand winter weather.

“They, of course, are not well suited to those weather conditions, with snow and icing, as we had in early December. This is not suitable housing, ”said local official Catal Crow.

Earlier in Germany, they proposed a solution for the placement of Ukrainian refugees. In particular, the authorities of Hamburg are going to place migrants from Ukraine in mobile containers that can accommodate up to six people. The dimensions of such housing are six meters long and two and a half meters wide.