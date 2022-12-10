Flavia Laos told on Instagram that she was part of a reality show called “Too hot to handle”. Her fans in Peru and other countries were more than excited because they were finally going to see the influencer at a different stage in her career and, to the joy of many and the envy of others, she does it hand in hand with one of the streaming platforms. biggest in the world. Now, the format has already been released and here we leave you the complete guide so you don’t miss it.

Flavia Laos in “Playing with Fire” season 4

Where to see “Too hot to handle” season 4?

Season 4 of “Too hot to handle” has just released its first episodes. Where can you see them? Okay, the show is one of Netflix’s original titles, so streaming has the exclusive rights to its distribution.

Flavia Laos is part of a new Netflix reality show. Photo: @flavialaosu/Instagram

How to watch “Playing with Fire” with Flavia Laos on Netflix?

To see “Playing with fire” for Netflix, you must first have an active subscription to the service. The most basic plan for a monthly membership costs S/ 24.90.

If you want to see the complete rate, you can access its official website and check prices and details of each type of access to the platform.

Flavia Laos has almost 5 million followers on Instagram. Photo: Instagram

When was “Too hot to handle” season 4 filmed?

Although “Too hot to handle” premiered its season a few days ago, the recordings of these episodes took place in 2021. It was Flavia Laos herself who revealed it on her social networks, when clarifying that she joined the program when it was not yet there. In a relationship with Austin Palao.

Flavia Laos recorded the coexistence reality show “Too hot to handle” in 2021. Photo: composition/Netflix

What is “Too Hot to Handle” about?

Here’s what Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “On the shores of paradise, a group of sexy bachelors have fun and try to stay celibate to win a big prize: will they behave or be tempted?”

By the way, the reward is $100,000.

Did Flavia Laos end up with Austin Palao?

“Too hot to handle” submits its participants to soap operas typical of a collective coexistence. The description of the show and leaked scenes make clear her racy nature, which is why thousands have thought that Flavia Laos has ended her relationship with Austin Palao.

However, we must remember one detail: the program was recorded a year ago, when the artists were not a couple. With this in mind, and given that they still shine together, everything indicates that both have not ended their romance.