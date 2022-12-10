The eagles of america They continue in preseason on the beach prior to the start of Clausura 2023. Coach Fernando Ortíz has his full squad and they continue to analyze possible reinforcements that could be incorporated, however, the fans are not happy with Guillermo Ochoa.
Although it is true that the goalkeeper had an outstanding performance in the World Cup by stopping Robert Lewandowski’s penalty shot, the fans do not forgive him for his mistakes in the group stage last tournament, so they ask him to come out or eat the bench.
In a survey carried out by the portal Monumental Eagles, the goalkeepers who must be under the three sticks for the following semester were chosen. Among them appeared Camilo Vargas, Agustin Marchesin, Oscar Jimenez and the previously mentioned Guillermo Ochoa.
The results of the survey were overwhelming, and the Argentine goalkeeper obtained more than 50 percent of the votes to be the one who defends the cream-blue goal.
For his part, Agustin Marchesin he continues in the Old Continent with Celta de Vigo, a team with which he has a contract until June 30, 2025; However, the goalkeeper has repeatedly made clear his desire to return to the game. America.
Talking about Guillermo Ochoa, the goalkeeper ends his contract with those of Coapa on December 31, and there have been no approaches or talks to be able to renew. This has increased the rumors of his possible departure from the club. In 90min we will continue reporting.
#Fans #America #goalkeeper #Clausura
Leave a Reply