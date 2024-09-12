In a move we didn’t see coming, Flappy Bird has just been revived and it has been announced that it will be back on both Android and iOS during 2025.

In 2014, Flappy Bird It took the top spots in sales on both Apple and Android digital distribution stores by storm. It is a game so simple that everyone played it and survived with ads or when someone bought it.

Its creator, Dong Nguyen, was said to be earning $50,000 a day from pure advertising alone. After an unprecedented success – because even Angry Birds had never earned that much – its creator decided to pull it from stores, arguing that he wanted a simpler, quieter life.

Even after his game was released from stores, his other creations continued to struggle, but without much success. Now what happened?

According to sources, we have a new organization called The Flappy Bird Group Foundation which is the one that acquired the brand and rights to the aforementioned video game.

Thanks to this, the famous game that has been around for more than a decade since its release will now be available again in digital distribution stores, as well as other platforms.

Now there are dozens of Flappy Bird clones on the Play Store alone

If you take a look at the App Store or the Play Store and search Flappy Bird You’ll find that there are a fair amount of clones of Dong Nguyen’s original game. There are variants with Nyan Cat, with the pipes flying between birds, and much more.

It should be noted that the case of Flappy Bird It’s very special because it’s a video game that nobody paid attention to when it came out. Suddenly it started to gain popularity, then it went downhill and then it disappeared again. Its boom was a kind of special case where the search algorithm of the stores was working in a way where only those who invested in advertising saw a return on their investment.

Now that this game is coming back, we'll see if its popularity will carry it forward or if it becomes some sort of brand that can be licensed. What do you think of this comeback?