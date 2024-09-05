Opposition will gather on Paulista Avenue to call for impeachment of Alexandre de Moraes; security in the federal capital will be reinforced

THE GSI (Institutional Security Office) did not identify movements for acts against the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on September 7 in Brasília. In 2023, the military had mapped out possible protests in the federal capital at the same time as the Brazilian Independence Day parade, which did not materialize.

The opposition to the government chose Paulista Avenue, in São Paulo, to hold a demonstration with the main objective of calling for the impeachment of STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes. The event, which will be held in the afternoon, will be attended by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and is organized by pastor Silas Malafaia.

Moraes was invited by the government and is expected to attend the parade in Brasília. His presence on the same stage as Lula and other federal government officials will provide institutional and political support to the minister at a time when the opposition will be stepping up its efforts to remove him from the Supreme Court. Members of Congress who are against the government are planning an urgent request to impeach the minister next Monday (September 9).

Despite the risk that the demonstration against Lula could not be identified, the GSI has reinforced security protocols. The parade on September 7 will be slightly longer. To this end, 600 members of the cabinet, 2,000 military personnel and 2,500 military police officers will be deployed.

PARADE

The parade will start at Alameda das Bandeiras, near the National Congress, and will continue to the last ministry building on the Esplanade. It is a 3.5 km route.

The parade schedule is divided as follows:

opening with 31 military athletes who participated in the Paris Olympics;

tribute to Brazil’s presidency of the G20;

tribute to the civil and military institutions that helped in the reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul;

Zé Gotinha parade to celebrate the resumption of vaccination;

parade of 500 students from the Federal District Government; and

traditional presentation of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) Smoke Squadron.

The government and the Armed Forces held a rehearsal for the parade last Saturday (31 August).

See photos of the shoot taken by the photojournalist Sergio Lima:

Watch the video with images from the rehearsal (4min54s):