Epic Games Store Announces Free Games for September 19: these are the original black and white photo adventure Toem and the zombie action roguelike The Last Stand: Aftermath. Both will unlock at 5pm next Thursday.

Developed by the independent team Something We Made, Toem presents itself as a completely hand-drawn experiencein which we will find ourselves in the shoes of a funny character armed with a camera and determined to capture the essence of what surrounds him.

Just like the game’s protagonist, the inhabitants of the wonderful world of Toem are very peculiar, sometimes unforgettable characters, each with a story to tell. They will make requests of us and to complete them we will have to explore new and fascinating scenarios.

Accompanied by a relaxing soundtrack, we will have to take pictures with which to unlock new paths, reveal hidden secrets and bring serenity back to the kingdom, in the context of a sensory journey that will not fail to involve us and amaze us with its discoveries.