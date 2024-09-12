Epic Games Store Announces Free Games for September 19: these are the original black and white photo adventure Toem and the zombie action roguelike The Last Stand: Aftermath. Both will unlock at 5pm next Thursday.
Developed by the independent team Something We Made, Toem presents itself as a completely hand-drawn experiencein which we will find ourselves in the shoes of a funny character armed with a camera and determined to capture the essence of what surrounds him.
Just like the game’s protagonist, the inhabitants of the wonderful world of Toem are very peculiar, sometimes unforgettable characters, each with a story to tell. They will make requests of us and to complete them we will have to explore new and fascinating scenarios.
Accompanied by a relaxing soundtrack, we will have to take pictures with which to unlock new paths, reveal hidden secrets and bring serenity back to the kingdom, in the context of a sensory journey that will not fail to involve us and amaze us with its discoveries.
Do you fancy zombies?
Have you read our review of Toem? If however you want something decidedly less calm and you actually miss throwing yourself into the action of a zombie survival game, then The Last Stand: Aftermath This might be the game you’ve been waiting for.
In this case we are talking about a strictly single player action roguelike in which, in command of a survivor who moves among the remains of a post-apocalyptic world, we will have to watch our backs from the attack of hordes of ferocious living dead.
Always careful to collect useful resources to stay alive, from supplies to materials to build weapons, we will have a few hours available before the virus infects us too: at that point our adventure will start again with a new character.
#Epic #Games #Store #Announces #Free #Games #September
Leave a Reply