Heavy smoke rose from beneath an Air Canada passenger plane, causing a stir at Montreal Airport.

Munich/Montreal – Moment of shock at Montreal Airport: Dense, black smoke rises on the tarmac under an Air Canada passenger plane. Like the travel portal aerotelegraph reported, a vehicle under the plane caught fire.

The plane is on fire: the tanker truck that was under the machine caught fire

With reference to local media, the engine of a tanker truck ignited for reasons that are still unclear. The vehicle was in the process of preparing the Air Canada plane, which had just landed from Geneva, for the onward flight when the fire broke out at around 3:25 p.m. local time (GMT-4).

Passengers from other planes who were on the tarmac at the time witnessed the disturbing scene. A passenger caught the extinguishing work on video and shared it on Twitter. In the comments, he explained that everyone present was spellbound by the incident. Further Videos from other angles were also posted on YouTube uploaded.

Fire at Montreal airport: crew reacts quickly and evacuates passengers – no injuries

How CTV News Montréal reported, around 20 firefighters brought the flames under control after a good half hour. The vehicle burned out completely, nobody was injured. Some passengers were still in the machine at the time of the fire, the crew reacted quickly and professionally and evacuated everyone from the Boeing 777, it said.

However, the machine was damaged by the heat and remained on the ground indefinitely. An investigation should now clarify the incident. According to the local media, there should not have been any delays to other flight connections. There was also a moment of shock recently after a Ryanair plane landed in Palma de Mallorca; fortunately the passengers escaped there unscathed. For a runway employee from Texas, however, a tragic incident ended fatally. (rku)