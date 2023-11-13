Almost two out of three new hires in the public sector start on a temporary basis. That’s twice as many as in the private sector. The unions warn that it will be so difficult to attract good people.

IAccording to a report, more and more employment contracts in the public sector are temporary. In the past two years, their number has increased by 16 percent, reported the new Berlin editorial company, citing data from the Federal Statistical Office, which was evaluated for a personnel report by the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB). Of the almost 3.3 million employees in the public sector, a total of 517,000 had a fixed-term employment contract last year, which was a good 15 percent – and therefore over a quarter more than ten years ago.

New employees are particularly affected: in 2021 alone, around 60 percent of new hires were temporary. According to the report, there were only half as many in the private sector.

The federal states in particular rely on time limits. Around one in three public sector employees there – around 374,000 people – work on a temporary basis.

Despite a slight increase in personnel, according to the DGB, numerous positions remain unfilled. “With fixed-term employment contracts and poorly equipped offices, it will be increasingly difficult to attract and retain new and well-trained skilled workers,” criticized Elke Hannack, deputy chairwoman of the DGB.