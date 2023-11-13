PSOE-Junts government alliance: the Spanish right-wing riots in Madrid

Protests in Spain continue, stretching from Barcelona and Valencia to Madrid. Right-wing protesters and trade unions took to the streets to express their opinion clear dissent against the amnesty for independence activists and the concessions proposed by Sanchez (PSOE) to return to government.

Hundreds of thousands of people protested, responding to a call by right-wing parties against the Socialist government’s proposed amnesty for Catalan separatists in 2017. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered the amnesty in an attempt to secure support to form a new government, but the streets responded forcefully. In Madrid, tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Puerta del Sol and surrounding streets, waving Spanish flags. Also participating in the demonstration were the general secretary of the Popular Party, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, the mayor Josè Luis Martinez Almeida and the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, who accused Sanchez of leading “a coup d’état” and promised a “permanent mobilization”.

In Barcelona, ​​around 6,500 people protested in Plaza Sant Jaume with the president of the PP of Catalonia, Alejandro Fernandez, the secretary general of Vox, Ignacio Garriga, and the leader of Ciudadanos in Catalonia, Carlos Carrizosa. Fernandez is “absolutely” convinced that he “can reverse” the situation using the legal resources of the rule of law. Tens of thousands of Andalusians filled the squares of the provincial capitals in concentrations organized by the PP.

Sanchez it seems intended to obtain approval of the amnesty, thanks to the Catalan support and the votes of the deputies of Carles Puigdemont’s party, leader of the independence campaign. The amnesty offer and willingness to negotiate Catalonia’s future have earned Sanchez support from the Junts party, but he faces strong opposition from the right and from some socialists opposed to the amnesty. Latest polls: support for the PSOE has fallen to 31.3%, while the PP has gained to 33.9%.

