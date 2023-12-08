Friday, December 8, 2023, 17:58



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Toothpaste is an essential product in any home. It is essential to maintain good oral health and keep cavities and possible infections at bay. However, although this is its main use, you should know that toothpaste is also quite useful in some everyday tasks such as cleaning certain objects and fixing some damage, among many other uses.

What other uses does toothpaste have?



Getting white sneakers to maintain their color over time can be quite a challenge. But thanks to toothpaste it is possible to achieve a brilliant result. To make the shoes look perfect you will have to mix it with a little baking soda and dish soap. Once you have put these three products together, you will only have to rub it on the shoe with a toothbrush and remove it.

To clean jewelry and silver

Everyone wants to have their jewelry impeccable, whether it is costume jewelry or silver. The truth is that there are numerous methods to clean your jewelry. Among all of them, you can also choose to use toothpaste to give that shiny touch to your jewelry.

You will simply have to apply the toothpaste and let it sit for approximately one or two hours to work. Finally, you will only have to scrub with a brush and finish by rinsing off any remaining residue with a little water.

Scratches on the leather may seem permanent and have no solution, however, with a little toothpaste it is possible to remedy these imperfections. You will only have to put a small amount of this product on the most damaged areas with a cloth. Finally, you will only have to remove the remains with another damp cloth.

Fix scratches on dishes

Toothpaste is not only useful for removing scratches from leather, it is also the perfect ally for getting your dishes ready, specifically the plates. It is very common for forks and spoons to get scratched when using them. To get rid of those marks you just have to cover the entire plate with the pasta and let it act for a few seconds. Then use a scouring pad and finally remove the remains with kitchen paper.

To eliminate bad odors

Toothpaste is also useful for eliminating bad odors that you may have in your home, such as in the area where the garbage cans are. The only thing you will have to do is clean these objects or the parts of your house where you smell a bad smell and it will have disappeared as if by magic.