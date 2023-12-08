Editorial | The health center will only call once more

Helsinki health centers will call customers only once. In many professions and life situations, you don’t always have time or can answer the phone.

Belsing’s health centers have changed the way they communicate with their customers. A customer who has submitted a contact request to Terveysasema will only be called once. If the customer does not answer the phone, he will receive a text message urging him to contact the health center again. It means that the customer returns back to the end of the queue.

The city of Helsinki calls the new practice “streamlining” in marketing language. From the point of view of health centers, it certainly is, because it has taken a lot of time to call customers. On the other hand, that time would not be spent if the health center answered when you called.

The purpose of the call-back service has been to facilitate the work of health centers so that a health center employee can handle all customer calls quickly and efficiently when it suits him. Now this enhancement is done by making the customer wait for a call, which can take up to several days. That may be an impossible requirement.

Bus driver Risto Vormala pointed out in his opinion piece, that in his work the use of the phone while driving is strictly prohibited. There are many similar jobs – for example, in the professions of doctor or nurse.

Helsinki announced the new practice with short notice. That – and calling the change smooth – has understandably irritated people. If the city’s goal is to really improve customer service, there are proven ways to do that. Customers can be sent a text message in advance about the upcoming call. The calls could also come from a number from which the call is known to come from the health center.

Health stations and other public health services are often better than the prevailing public image of them. However, this kind of activity tends to tarnish one’s image. You can ask whether a private health company seeking a paying customer would call only once – or maybe again.

