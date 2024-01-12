The Defense Ministry in Ankara confirms the death of five Turkish soldiers – eight others are injured, three of them are said to be in mortal danger. The situation is tense after the failed peace agreement in 2015.

At least five Turkish soldiers have been killed in clashes with fighters from the banned Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq. The Defense Ministry in Ankara announced on Friday on the online platform X (formerly Twitter) that eight soldiers were injured, three of them were in critical condition. The incident reportedly occurred when PKK fighters attempted to break into a military base near the Turkish border.

The Turkish military has “neutralized” twelve fighters. The term usually means that people have been killed, injured or captured. It was the second deadly clash between the Turkish military and the PKK in three weeks.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the decades-long conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which is also classified as a terrorist organization in Europe and the USA. A peace process failed in 2015. Since then, Ankara has again taken regular action against the PKK in southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq, which in turn has carried out attacks.