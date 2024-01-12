Biden said that Washington would respond to the Houthis if they continued their behavior, which he described as infuriating, according to Reuters.

On Friday, American and British forces launched strikes on sites used by the Houthi group in Yemen in response to their attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

The Houthis say their attacks aim to stop Israel's war on Hamas, after the movement's October 7 attack from Gaza on southern Israel killed about 1,200 people and took about 250 others hostage.

The Israeli air, land and sea attack on Gaza killed more than 23,000 people, about 70 percent of whom were women and children, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Strikes against the Houthis

Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, director of operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters on Friday that the United States and Britain struck nearly 30 sites in Yemen overnight using more than 150 munitions.

Sims indicated that he did not expect a large number of casualties as a result of the strikes that occurred on Friday because the targets referred to were in rural areas.

He explained that Washington expects the Houthis to seek revenge, adding that the group fired an anti-ship ballistic missile earlier on Friday and did not hit any ship.

Sims ruled out that the Houthis in Yemen would be able to “repeat the complex attack on January 9 in the Red Sea.”