The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility has provisionally awarded 89.6 million euros (VAT included) to the joint venture formed by Ferrovial and Acsa the execution of the construction works of the third lane of the A-7 between Crevillente and Orihuela . In this way, the Ministry achieves a substantial reduction of more than 15 million on the bidding price, which had been set at around 105.2 million. The planned execution period is 59 months, almost five years, according to the official documentation published in the Public Sector Contracting Platform, which represents the extension of the third lane, which would give continuity to the section between Elche and Crevillente, which already It has three lanes per road since 2008.

On December 13, the Contracting Board proposed the temporary union of Ferrovial and Acsa companies, which obtained the best score of the 16 candidates presented, with 99.21 points out of 100.

The works will cover a total of 17 kilometers between kilometer points 528 and 545, which coincide with the Orihuela exit, and will bring the three lanes of the highway that connects Murcia with Alicante almost to the gates of the city, leaving them less than 30 kilometers, although with the deadlines being considered, that will not be a reality until at least 2029.

Improved road safety



The extension, in addition to serving long-distance traffic on the A-7 highway, has a very important component for medium-distance travel between the capital of Alicante and Murcia and the surrounding towns, as it is a geographical area with great agricultural, industrial and tourist activity, as justified by the Ministry itself, which points out that, as a consequence, the highway presents very high traffic intensities that translate into important problems in terms of functionality and road safety. For all these reasons, it is necessary to adapt capacity to existing demand.