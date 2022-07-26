The Copla Plan beach surveillance posts opened this Tuesday with the red flag that prohibits bathing on five beaches on the Mediterranean slope of La Manga, in the municipality of San Javier. Seven other beaches in Águilas, Cartagena and San Javier have the yellow caution flag. You can check the status of the beaches in the Region of Murcia and the color of the flags on the LA VERDAD website.

In Águilas, yellow flag on Matalentisco beach. In Cartagena, yellow flag on the beaches of Monteblanco, Galúa, Las Sirenas, Entremares and Calblanque.

In San Javier, red flag on the beaches of Banco del Tabal (south and north) del Pedrucho (south and north) and Arenal south. There is also a yellow flag on the North Arenal beach.