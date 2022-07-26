A few days have now gone by since Sunday at Paul Ricard, but despite the Hungarian GP weekend is fast approaching – the last race scheduled on the F1 calendar before the summer break – the minds of all fans are still focused on what happened on the French track. In particular, I am the Ferrari And Charles Leclerc to be at the center of attention for the umpteenth wasted opportunity in a race in which the red # 16 was in the lead. If in Barcelona and Baku the ‘zero’ in the standings was caused by problems with the power unit, this time it was a decisive driving error by Leclerc.

The Monegasque was in command of the race 27 seconds ahead of Verstappen – who had just stopped in the pits – when he lost control of his car in turn 11, finishing the afternoon against the protective barriers of the Le Castellet circuit. At a strategic level Verstappen, who in the first part of the race had come very close to Leclerc without being able to overtake him, had made a very early stop, looking for the undercut on the rival. Many thought that the Ferrari driver’s mistake was also due to the race situation in which he found himself: that is, being forced to push hard to directly ‘mark’ Verstappen’s stop on a track in which anticipating the stop guarantees usually a significant advantage in terms of lap time compared to those who stay out longer.

In reality, however, the head of the strategies of the Ferrari wall, Iñaki Ruedadenied that Maranello’s strategy was that of ‘man marking’ on Verstappen. Conversely, Ferrari was intent on differentiate Leclerc’s race plan, maintaining the pit stop window expected at the start of the GP. “Charles was ready to ignore Verstappen and focus on making his optimum race – explained Rueda in the usual analysis video released by Ferrari – we are quite confident that, without going off the track, Charles would have stopped 5-6 laps later and would have had the pace to get back on Verstappen and overtake him, going to win the race “. A courageous strategy, similar to the one that the Cavallino had successfully applied (on several stops) in Austria, winning the victory with Leclerc.