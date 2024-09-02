August was a busy month for the gaming industry, but September is set to be an even more important period. In the coming days we will see the release of important titles, such as The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Astro Botas well as long-awaited ports of Final Fantasy XVI and God of War: Ragnarok for PC. In this way, We share with you a list of the five titles you can’t miss in September.

Astro Bot – PlayStation 5 – September 6

Although 2024 has been a year with few first party releases for the PlayStation 5, the new Astro Bot is positioned as a must-have title for all PlayStation users. Team Asobi presents us with a 3D platformer that is positioned as an evolution of what was seen in Astro’s Playroom. As if that were not enough, this title is a tribute to the extensive history of PlayStation, something that all fans of the company will be able to appreciate. Astro Bot Coming to PlayStation 5 on September 6.

Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics – PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC – September 12

After several months of waiting, we are just a few days away from the launch of Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. This collection, as its name suggests, will give us the opportunity to enjoy the extensive history between Capcom and Marvel. Not only do we have the opportunity to enjoy classics like Marvel vs. Capcom 2, but here we also find hidden gems, such as The PunisherThis is a package that fighting game lovers cannot miss. Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 12.

The Plucky Squire – PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC – September 17

For lovers of independent games, The Plucky Squire It’s finally just a few days away from reaching our hands. This is an adventure game that will give us the opportunity to travel through a magical world where a fairy tale is possible, but the interesting thing is that we can change between different materials, such as a book, a piece of furniture or a pen. After years of waiting, Devolver’s next release is positioned as one of the great releases of this month. The Plucky Squire coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 17.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster – PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC – September 19

Dead Rising is one of the most iconic games of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 generation. Thus, the remastering that will arrive in just a few days, is positioned as the definitive version of this Capcom classic. This work not only gives a visual improvement to this installment, but will also allow us to enjoy this adventure with a series of control and quality of life improvements. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 19.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Nintendo Switch – September 26

The month comes to a close with a title that many have been eagerly awaiting. Echoes of Wisdom This will be the first official adventure in which we will be able to directly control Princess Zelda. In addition, the title presents us with a classic map, but with a series of mechanics that take inspiration from what was seen in Tears of the Kingdom, resulting in an unmissable experience that all users of this console must play. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Coming to Nintendo Switch on September 26.

These are just five titles, But September is a month packed with many more releasesas Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, Lollipop Chainsaw RePop, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Age of Mythology: Retoldand more experiences you can’t miss. In this regard, you can now check out our review of Age of Mythology: Retold here.

Author’s Note:

These are five titles that we all must have this month. Although The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is positioned as the strongest card of September, we must not leave it aside Astro Bot and The Plucky Squiretwo installments that you can’t wait to play.

Via: Atomix