Manchester United aims to win the FA Cup, and on that path they had to face Nottingham Forest in round five of the competition. A priori, the red devils They shouldn't have had many problems solving this match, but everything got complicated and they ended up winning at the last minute with a solitary goal from Casemiro.
Ahead, Ten Hag's team will face important matches in domestic competitions with the aim of trying to maintain the good winning streak they have established.
New Manchester derby between two teams that have lived very different realities in recent years. Even so, Ten Hag's team is going through a better season than other years, in European positions and with the aim of reaching the Champions League, while Pep Guardiola's team, as we are accustomed to, is fighting for first place in the Premier League with several teams involved, so we will see how they finally finish this campaign.
Manchester United will face a club that is currently in the relegation zone of the standings. Both teams need to get the three points, although for very different objectives. Ten Hag's team cannot afford a defeat at this stage of the competition if they want to continue with their aspirations of reaching Champions League positions.
As Manchester United's next match, we have a confrontation against the red lantern of the competition. With only 13 points achieved, Sheffield United is very much in need of victories if they do not want to say goodbye to the Premier League early, so we will see if they can put Ten Hag's team in trouble.
The Bees, in their last games that are not being easy, have already faced the other Manchester club twice, and in this case, it will be United that travels to their field for the second round match of the Premier League. It will not be an easy rival for the Red Devils who will have to put in all their efforts to get these 3 points.
Two of the biggest clubs in the history of the competition come together to face each other in a duel that does not come at a good time for either, and both teams, today, and with a view to growth, are a shadow than they were, and they have a lot to learn and improve to get back into those situations.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Manchester City
|
March 3rd
|
16:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 09:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Everton
|
March 9
|
13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Sheffield United
|
March 16
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brentford
|
March 30th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Chelsea
|
April 4
|
21:15 ESP, 17:15 ARG, 14:15 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
