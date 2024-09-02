The United States confiscated this Monday (2), in the Dominican Republic, the official plane of the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, based on the American sanctions that weigh on Caracas, exclusively reported CNN.

As two US officials explained to the broadcaster, the US transferred the plane to Florida on Monday.

“The seizure of a foreign head of state’s plane is unprecedented in criminal matters. We are sending a clear message here that no one is above the law, no one is above the reach of US sanctions,” one of the officials told the CNN.

The seizure occurred after the US determined that the acquisition of the aircraft “violated US sanctions, among other criminal issues,” the television network said.

The plane, estimated to be worth around $13 million, has been in the Dominican Republic for the past few months.

The operation to confiscate the aircraft involved several federal agencies, which worked “in close collaboration with the Dominican Republic, which notified Venezuela of the seizure.”

Officials described the plane as the Venezuelan equivalent of Air Force One and said the seizure was intended to send “a message to the highest command” of the Venezuelan dictatorship. The aircraft has been photographed during several of Maduro’s state visits around the world.

For years, the US government has confiscated dozens of luxury vehicles, among other goods, bound for Venezuela, but never a vehicle with such relevance and symbolism.

In April, the United States partially reversed sanctions relief on Venezuelan oil and gas, accusing dictator Nicolás Maduro of failing to fulfill his electoral commitments by disqualifying opposition candidate María Corina Machado.

Since the Venezuelan elections on July 28, the United States has been highly critical of the Maduro regime.

Last week, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the continued refusal of Venezuela’s Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) to uphold international and Venezuelan standards of transparency is an “unacceptable violation” of the country’s laws.

His statement, released a month after Venezuela’s July 28 elections, also criticized the attempt by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), “controlled by (Venezuelan dictator Nicolás) Maduro, to silence the voices of voters who ratified the CNE’s unfounded announcement of a victory for Maduro.”

In response, the Venezuelan regime assured that it “does not owe explanations” to the United States regarding the reelection of Nicolás Maduro.

In the South American country’s opinion, the US State Department “insists on its despicable position of getting involved in matters that do not concern it,” said Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil.