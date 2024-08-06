Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic Announced, a New Game in the Popular Horror Series

Steel Wool Studios has announced another horror game in his famous series with Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimicpresented with a teaser trailer narrative that gives little insight into the game but introduces the general atmosphere well.
Furthermore, the following is communicated: Release periodwhich is currently a vague “2025”, with more information to come in the coming months. As the title suggests, the story should focus on the figure of Mimic, a character already introduced in some previous chapters.
He is the main antagonist in the Tales from the Pizzaplex series and the “Ruin” DLC for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, with the idea that his story will likely be further explored in this new installment.
An origin story?
Mimic is a creature built on the basis of a new experimental artificial intelligenceable to absorb knowledge based on what it sees and faithfully replicate movements and attitudes.
This is an AI that is particularly fond of Edwin Murray’s son, David Sean Murray, whom it has taken care of.
After David’s death in a car accident, Edwin vents his grief by attacking violence Mimic with an iron bar, and this obviously has the predictable dire consequences, considering the characteristics of the AI in question.
“To see the future, sometimes we have to understand the past,” reads the tagline of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic, which also suggests that the game could represent a sort of prequel of other chapters, but we are waiting for further information on this matter.
