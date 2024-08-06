Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic Announced, a New Game in the Popular Horror Series

Steel Wool Studios has announced another horror game in his famous series with Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimicpresented with a teaser trailer narrative that gives little insight into the game but introduces the general atmosphere well.

Furthermore, the following is communicated: Release periodwhich is currently a vague “2025”, with more information to come in the coming months. As the title suggests, the story should focus on the figure of Mimic, a character already introduced in some previous chapters.

He is the main antagonist in the Tales from the Pizzaplex series and the “Ruin” DLC for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, with the idea that his story will likely be further explored in this new installment.