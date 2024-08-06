With the new season just days away, Real Madrid are continuing their summer preparations with several important decisions regarding the roles of some players. The role of the free-kick taker has been revealed.
The reigning Spanish champions, reigning European champions and with a status to match, Real Madrid face the new 2024/25 season with increasingly ambitious goals. And with the departure of Toni Kroos, many players have set their sights on set pieces.
According to Marca, the free-kick taker for the 2024/25 season is Kylian Mbappé. The French striker, who is still on holiday after reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2024 with the French national team, will inherit this onerous task. The Frenchman is an excellent free-kick taker, and the fact that he is a star signing, combined with the fact that there is currently no player in the Real Madrid squad who is a specialist in this type of direct play, will mean that, barring a surprise, the vast majority of the free-kicks will be taken by Florentino Pérez’s dream signing, who after several years in limbo, has finally managed to make it a reality.
The news is surprising, given Mbappé’s low percentage in converting free kicks, but it brings him a little closer to his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Real Madrid already have an important date on Wednesday 14 August, when they face Atalanta Bergamo in the final of the European Super Cup.
