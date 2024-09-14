Mega Cat Studios, the studio behind Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pitannounced its release date at once. The game will be available on September 27, 2024 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

The original version, which corresponds to PC, was released on August 8 of this year on PC via Steam. It did not take long for the team in charge to bring this new installment of the series to home systems.

Becca Peters, Marketing Director for Mega Cat Studios, shared how excited they are at the studio to bring Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit to consoles.

He also thanks fans for their support and says the company is delighted to have the game in their hands before the end of September. This title, although it has a different look and perspective, still handles the terror that this franchise is known for.

Fountain: Mega Cat Studios.

The story of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit It is centered on Oswald, who one day makes a wish that his life would not be so boring. That’s when he decides to explore the ball pit of a pizzeria and ends up transported back in time.

Now he has to survive five nights of terror in an adventure experience. To do so, he must travel through different time periods, gather clues, and avoid a terrible threat.

It is necessary to move as stealthily as possible and stay hidden to get ahead in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the PitBut not only is Oswald’s life in danger, but also that of his own father and even the children of his past. If he acts recklessly, he could lose them all.

Among other news related to the franchise, the sequel to its first film is already on the way, and the latter has some curious sources of inspiration.

