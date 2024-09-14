After declaring himself as “unprofitable” stores and announcing the closure of at least 11 of its stores, Walmart has announced the massive layoff of its employees, today in Debate We tell you which branches are open and what will happen to the employees.

Walmart announced that the measure has been taken after the falling sales as well as the increase in the Inflation and competitionas if that were not enough, the Covid pandemic and the increase in people working from home are still impacting.

And although they have implemented their online page to be able to offer the pickup servicethe numbers are still not encouraging to be able to maintain the workforce of the 11 stores that have been most affected.

The layoffs have been 141 jobs in Colorado, 387 in Georgia and 1,049 in Wisconsin, Maryland and Ohiothe workers have been offered to relocate to one of their other stores Although there is still no estimate of how many have accepted this option to avoid losing their jobs.

Walmart is laying off hundreds of employees after announcing the closure of at least 11 stores. Photo: File

And although it has been determined that 11 Walmart stores closingit is confirmed that 150 new stores are expected to open in the next 5 years, which would mean a great source of future employment. Meanwhile, the branches that will close their doors are located in:

– Aurora, Colorado

– Columbus, Ohio

– Dunwoody, Georgia

– El Cajon, California

– Fremont, California

– Granite Bay, California

– Marietta, Georgia

– Milwaukee, Wisconsin

– San Diego, California

– Towson, Maryland

– West Covina, California

The stores that are closing are also because they have not reached the estimated sales volume, just as has happened with the closure of 23 branches in 2023 alone, inflation that has increased operating costs and reduced profits is another reason.

Walmart hopes to adjust its market to the new online shopping modality, to offer better service that ensures sales and avoids more store closures. In Mexico, it has not been announced whether a similar measure of mass layoffs or store closures will be taken.