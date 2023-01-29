Immediately, five diplomatic missions of Lithuania in different countries received reports of explosives planted in buildings this week from January 23 to 29. This was confirmed on January 28 by Paulina Levitskitė, press representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Baltic Republic.

According to her, the diplomatic missions reacted calmly to what was happening.

“It looks like another information attack. Law enforcement structures are investigating incidents, ”the agency quotes Levickite. Delphi.

In which countries the embassies received such threats, the representative of the Foreign Ministry did not specify.

Not only diplomatic missions in Lithuania received reports of mining this week. So, since January 23, such threats have been received at three Lithuanian international airports, the city administration and one of the schools in Vilnius, also to the courts of Vilnius and Kaunas, and in addition to the Prosecutor General’s Office and the office of the Lithuanian media.

Earlier, on December 16, it was reported that a suspicious package containing white powder was sent to the address of the Romanian diplomatic mission in Paris. After the incident, the embassy asked the French intelligence services to intervene.

Prior to that, on December 6, the Romanian Security Service reported that the Ukrainian Embassy in Bucharest received several envelopes with suspicious contents, they were checked by pyrotechnicians. The local police, in turn, provided security around the territory of the diplomatic department itself.