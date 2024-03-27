Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 8:24 p.m.











Celebrating a birthday, a holiday or any other special event around a table and enjoying a good meal is very common. These can also be the place to discuss more formal matters, such as business meetings. Therefore, regardless of the field, protocol experts point out that it is important to take into account a series of recommendations to avoid some gestures that may be considered rude.

Placing cutlery correctly, properly picking up a glass or serving drinks are some of the most basic rules that those who work in the hospitality industry should know when serving. However, diners should also keep in mind that certain behaviors may be frowned upon by those with whom they share a table. There are some that are more than obvious – chewing with your mouth open or talking with your mouth full – but there are others that are unknown and have a negative connotation.

Gabriela Wof, an expert in etiquette and protocol, has listed on her Instagram account five gestures that can be seen as “inelegant.” “Knowing how to behave at the table is not just a matter of etiquette, it is about honoring those who are at the table with you,” she wrote, accompanying her post to show the importance of it.

What behaviors or gestures you should avoid



The first gesture that Wof includes on this list is to clash cutlery to remove excess food. It must also be taken into account that the way in which they are placed on top of the plate can have different meanings: that they liked the dish, that they have finished eating or that they are waiting for the next one, among others.

Secondly, he points out that, in the case of eating in a restaurant, it is also frowned upon to put the menu in front of your face. Resting your elbows on the table is also one of these things to avoid, as it gives the impression that the diner is bored.

Continuing with body language, this expert adds the fact of adopting a relaxed posture, as it can give the same feeling of disinterest. The correct way is to rest your back on the back of the chair, avoiding sitting on the edge or far from the table. The last gesture on this list is cleaning your teeth with your tongue, as it can be a somewhat unpleasant image.