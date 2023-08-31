Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Terrible train crash in Italy. Five people died during track work on the route between Milan and Turin.

Brandizzo – Just before midnight (30 August) five workers in Italy were hit by a train and killed. The fatal accident happened near the Brandizzo train station, reports the Italian news agency Ansa. The prosecutor is investigating. A communication error probably led to the tragic accident.

Dead in train crash in northern Italy – workers caught on tracks

A company’s employees were in the process of replacing rails. The passing train on platform 1 ran over and killed the workers at the scene of the accident. The victims, aged between 22 and 52, died instantly on impact. Two others were injured.

The locomotive transported several empty carriages of a passenger train from Alessandria to Turin to the depot. According to initial investigations, the train is said to have traveled at a speed of at least 100 km/h. The train driver is in shock.

“We heard a devastating bang”

“We heard a devastating bang, an unbelievable noise. We ran to see what had happened and in the meantime parts of the train landed on cars that were parked,” a witness who was with some friends in the station forecourt said oe24.at to experience.

Serious train accident with five dead in Italy – the cause of the tragedy is still unclear

The accident happened in the 9000-inhabitant municipality of Brandizzo, which is 20 kilometers from Turin. The Mayor of Brandizzo, Paolo Bodoni, reacted shocked to the serious accident with five dead. “Our thoughts are with the families of the young people affected today,” Bodoni said, according to Ansa. This is a tragedy for the whole community.

“From what I heard from the workers present, there seems to have been a communication problem between the team on site and those who were supposed to be coordinating the work. But it will be the judiciary that will shed light on what is happening,” said Bodoni.

The fatal accident has sparked a debate about safety at work. To save money, companies would risk workers’ health and lives. The railway union Usb calls on all railway workers to a 24-hour strike. In protest against the “criminal lowering of occupational safety”, as it says in a statement.

After the devastating train accident in Greece in March 2023 with many deaths, protests broke out. People took to the streets to protest the ailing state of Greek railways.(ml)