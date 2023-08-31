Monza and market

The weekend of Monza, as has happened several times in the past, it opened right away with the market-drivers to dominate. In fact, Mercedes has announced the renewal until the 2025 season of its pair of drivers: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The move by the Brackley team should also unblock the other discussions within the top teams, for a starting grid that in the top positions seems destined to have no particular jolts. Despite the various rumors of the last few months, excellent shirt changes are not expected.

Temptation Red Bull

Whoever has a contract valid until 2025 with McLaren but has been approached several times with other teams is the Englishman Lando Norris. In fact, it is no mystery that the Bristol class of ’99 was in the past persistently sought by Red BulL. Furthermore, his close friendship with Max Verstappen is well known, and could represent the starting point on which to build a good relationship as teammates. In the Monza press conference this question was asked directly to Norris, who among other things during the week was the protagonist of a funny little curtain with the Dutchwith the return of the damaged trophy to Hungary.

Future couple with Max?

“Max is one of the best drivers in the history of Formula 1 – said Norris, underlining the merits of the #1 orange in the extraordinary domination that Red Bull is imparting on this championship – I don’t think he’s just behind the wheel of a good car, he also manages to make it work well. Run with him? The other day I invited him to McLaren“he then joked, reversing the discussion paradigm that would like him to be close to a sensational transfer to Red Bull.

Nervousness over the radio

In reality, the feeling is that Norris, at least until the end of the 2025 season, will respect his contract and he will remain at the wheel of the McLaren. In fact, his relationship with the Woking team is excellent, despite the fact that sometimes he and his track engineer William Joseph also live on moments of tension over the radio: “My quarrels with my track engineer? Sometimes listening to my tone of voice on the radio teams it sounds like I’m moaning or crying or something but I’m not. Honestly that’s something that bothers me enough to hear – confessed Norris – my radio teams in the Netherlands? At the moment I was frustrated. I don’t deny that sometimes under pressure I don’t seem particularly relaxed. But the team knows how I work”he concluded.