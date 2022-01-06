The United States, Britain, France, Ireland and Albania have requested closed consultations to the UN Security Council in connection with the DPRK’s latest missile launch. This was announced on Friday, January 7, by RIA Novosti, citing a source in the Security Council.

The interlocutor of the agency clarified that consultations were requested for Monday, January 10.

On January 5, the DPRK confirmed the test of the hypersonic missile, and also estimated its flight range at 700 km. According to North Korean sources, the shell “hit the target exactly.”

On Wednesday morning, it became known that North Korea had fired an unidentified shell towards the Sea of ​​Japan, presumably a ballistic missile. In Japan, the crisis headquarters of the office of the prime minister of the state was urgently convened.

On the same day, the head of the Japanese defense department, Nobuo Kishi, said that there was no damage to national ships and aircraft from the DPRK’s launch of the alleged ballistic missile. Kishi noted that the ministry is currently continuing to analyze data on the launch of the projectile.

He also said that the rocket, according to preliminary calculations, fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan.

In turn, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called the possible launch of a ballistic missile from the DPRK unfortunate. And the secretary general of the Japanese government, Hirokazu Matsuno, pointed out the threat to the security of the whole world from the launch of a North Korean missile.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby also stressed that the North Korean missile launch violates a number of UN Security Council resolutions, since it is a ballistic missile.

This is North Korea’s first launch this year. The last one took place in October 2021. The DPRK then confirmed the launch of a ballistic missile (SLBM) from a submarine towards the Sea of ​​Japan.