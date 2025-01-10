Five beaches in Spain that are also perfect to visit in winter

If you have tired of cold, mountain and snow destinations and what you want is to enjoy the sand on the beach and a warm climate without crowds, in winter it is possible in Spain in many destinations. The Spanish coast offers us in some areas the possibility of finding some sun in winter to escape the low temperatures. Depending on the place and the month, we may be lucky enough to be able to take the swimsuit and sunscreen out of the suitcase, and forget about the gloves, scarves and coat for a few days to rest in the sun or practice some water sports.

We propose five beaches that will not disappoint you to spend a time relaxing and disconnecting, although with 8,000 kilometers of coastline spread by the Mediterranean, the Atlantic and the Cantabrian Sea, there are many more and the list could be much longer:

Cofete Beach (Fuerteventura)

We have selected the Cofete Beachbut anyone in the Canary Islands could do. With an average temperature of 22º all year round and more than 3,000 hours of sunshine, we have more than 1,500 kilometers of coastline and 500 beaches to choose from. From small coves hidden between cliffs, endless beaches of fine golden sand, beaches surrounded by dunes, urban beaches or volcanic beaches with an infinite number of different landscapes and environments.

Cofete Beach is the largest in Fuerteventura, with its 14 kilometers of virgin sand and 50 meters wide. It is a beautiful natural beach presided over by the Jandía mountain range and Roque Moro. The proximity to Villa Winter, built by a German engineer and surrounded by stories related to World War II, gives it a mysterious touch.

It is one of those beaches where we can swim in the middle of winter. Of course, keep in mind that Atlantic waters are colder, they are subject to strong currents and gusts of wind, as well as large waves. If what you like is surfing, it is an idyllic beach to do so, although the most famous if you are a beginner is Cotillo, on the same island.





Cala Tortuga (Menorca)

Also on an island, but in the Balearic Islands, we find Turtle Cove (also known as Capifort) in Menorca. On the north coast of the island, it is a completely virgin paradise beach. The cove is located in the Albufera des Grau natural park, in Arenal de Morella. One of its main attractions is its natural and wild beauty, far from buildings and urban centers, with crystal clear waters and a seabed where you can find some Posidonia meadows. In the cove, you cannot miss visiting the Favaritx Lighthouse.

As explained on the Menorca Tourism page, “when you leave the main path, it is important that you always respect nature and walk along the marked paths, otherwise erosion will occur.” In winter the car park is open, but between June and September this cove can only be accessed by bus from Mahón.

For the more sporty, there is another option, renting a kayak in Es Grau and paddling to Cala Tortuga, a journey that lasts about an hour and a half, but is highly recommended due to the beautiful landscapes that you leave behind until you reach your destination. destination. In any case, don’t forget to pack some food and water in your backpack, since you won’t find many services in the surrounding area. If you travel with children you can rest assured, as it is a shallow cove.





Mónsul Beach (Cabo de Gata, Almería)

On the Peninsula, we cannot fail to mention the beaches of Cabo de Gatain Almeria. Mónsul Beach is one of the most famous in the park, but it is not the only one; Los Genoveses, Los Muertos, Rodalquilar, La Isleta del Moro, Las Negras or Los Escullos can be equally interesting.

But Mónsul Beach is probably the best known in the entire Park. It is the most typical on postcards and has been the setting on many occasions for advertisements and even films such as ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’. It is surrounded by eroded lava formations, crystal clear waters and fine golden sand. It is not a very long beach, its 400 meters of length are dominated by rocks of volcanic origin and a large sand dune from which we will have wonderful views. The water is not very deep and the temperature is rather warm and very pleasant.

Right in the middle of the beach stands a huge rock, the Peineta de Mónsul, which has become a symbol and emblem not only of this beach but of the entire Park. If we choose one of the beaches of Cabo de Gata as a destination, another of the attractions are the numerous routes that can be taken in the surroundings.





La Arnía Beach (Cantabria)

Herein beach We no longer promise you a bathing experience in the middle of winter, but it is one of the most beautiful in Spain and is worth visiting out of season, enjoying other sensations and tones in the landscape. 17 minutes by car from Santander and 3 kilometers from the town of Soto de la Marina, we find this beach with very interesting landscapes and dotted with islets.

The beach is located in the Costa Quebrada geological park, with its spectacular cliffs subjected to the overwhelming force of the water in this part of the coast. In summer it is difficult to find a space on this beach, but during the fall and winter months we can find ourselves alone on it to enjoy a walk at sunset or any other time of the day.

If you like hiking, you can take the opportunity to take the 6 kilometer route that connects this beach with Somocuevas. You can make the journey, following the edge of the cliff, in a couple of hours.





Cala el Golfet (Calella d’en Palafrugell, Barcelona)

It is the most beautiful in this area, although they are all in Calella. It is a beach tiny, 75 meters long and 20 meters wide. It is a virgin cove, with no services or buildings around. Ideal to get lost for a while. Its crystal clear waters invite you to swim and dive as soon as the weather is good. It is located very close to the famous Cap Roig gardens.

If you feel like walking, you can reach the cove in about half an hour on foot from Port Bo. And if you go by car, you will find a parking lot above the cove, which is accessed by stairs. In summer, if you don’t get up early, parking becomes an impossible mission. But out of season is something else.

Another attraction of visiting this area in winter, especially in the first three months of the year, is the Gaironada, the gastronomic campaign of the sea urchin, which is eaten accompanied by black sausage, young garlic and bread.