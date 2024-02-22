The recent marches for democracy in more than 100 cities in our country, which brought together to thousands of people aware of the importance of democratic life in Mexico, are undoubtedly generating a fundamental change in our way of seeing politics; It will surely represent a watershed in our lives and in electoral practice.

We Mexicans, historically, have been indolent and evasive when it comes to politics; We are convinced that it is only practiced by those seeking elected office.

We cannot accept that politics is taking care of the people's affairs, and that these issues are not foreign to us, which is why we are all politicians and practice, to a greater or lesser extent, politics.

We are gregarious entities, we live in society although we could refuse to accept that what benefits my neighbor benefits me, what benefits my brother benefits me, that what benefits my country will definitely benefit me, or the opposite. .

Mexican society is waking up and it is doing so at an unexpected speed; it is beginning to assume not only responsibility, but also the reins of this country, reins that it had left in the hands of others.

Today, everything indicates that citizens have decided to renounce the ancestral position of being spectators of national life to become protagonists, which shows signs of a new breath of citizen participation.

Three marches, the first on November 13, 2022, the second, on February 26, 2023 and the third on February 18, 2024, each of them referred to the defense of democracy and its guarantor organizations.

All three spontaneously brought together hundreds of thousands of citizens, which of course included political parties and all types of civil society organizations.

These enormous concentrations undoubtedly send a message to everyone and everyone: MEXICO IS CHANGING, MEXICO HAS ALREADY CHANGED and without a doubt, it will be for the better.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let's make a pact to continue building what has already started.

Thank you.

