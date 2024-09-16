In the setting of the “Cosimo Piccinno” Auditorium of the Ministry of Health, Fism, the Federation of Italian Medical-Scientific Societies, organized the conference dedicated to the evolution of health in the context of digital transformation and artificial intelligence. The event, which sees the participation of experts from institutions, scientific societies, technological partners and patient associations, is the second stage of the journey that will lead, at the end of the year, to the Fism General States to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Federation.