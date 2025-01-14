Dyson has just launched its second audio product after the curious Dyson Zone, which caused a stir due to its bizarre air filter mask. Based on what has been learned, the brand has launched a new version of its high-end headphones, the Ontrac. This proposal, which combines next-generation active noise cancellation (ANC) and a customizable design, seeks to position itself as a premium option in a very competitive market. The design of the Dyson OnTrac is probably one of the best reasons to buy these headphones. They are elegant in appearance, and also offer unique customization options. The outer covers and pads are interchangeable, allowing owners to combine colors. Of course, we must keep in mind that the headphones already arrive with a price of 500 euros, and that these accessories are sold separately for almost 50 euros. Heavy but comfortableThe headphones weigh 595 grams, which makes them heavier than other premium headphones like the AirPods Max, also a headband type. This doesn’t affect much, as the device’s ergonomic, saddle-inspired design distributes weight evenly when worn. It’s easy to spend hours in them without them being uncomfortable. Now, they are not the best option for those who usually carry them around their necks when they are not using them, both because of their weight and their design. MORE INFORMATION news No iPhone 17 Air: Apple’s “thinnest” mobile phone will arrive in SeptemberOther One of the points that has not convinced us is the case that Dyson includes, which although it is convenient to store when not in use because it folds, the protection it offers is almost zero: if the headphones fall with the case, the exposed parts They will undoubtedly suffer.OnTrac noise cancellation is supported by eight microphones that analyze ambient noise up to 360,000 times per second. The result is an effective reduction of up to 40 decibels, which positions them among the best on the market in this section. In urban tests and on public transport, the headphones effectively blocked out external sounds, although they failed to outperform the competition, such as the Sony WH-1000XM5. It is not the best noise cancellation in the price range, although they do it correctly. Good autonomy, but… Dyson ensures that the OnTrac reproduce the sound with a fidelity that respects the intention of the original composer. Its 40 mm neodymium speakers and a frequency response that covers from 20 Hz to 20 kHz offer clear audio, with deep bass and a balanced midrange. The sound quality at this level can be very subjective, and depending on the pads we use there can be a high impact on the sound quality, for example, the cloth ones muffle the audio quite a bit. Additionally, the Dyson app only allows three levels of equalization, which can be a bit limiting. It also does not have spatial sound, a common feature in the high range and which we have missed. One of the biggest attractions of the Dyson OnTrac is its autonomy. They offer up to 55 hours of continuous playback with ANC activated, surpassing most of their competitors. Even with heavy use, for calls and music playback, the battery performed exceptionally well. Furthermore, if we add the fast charging that allows you to get up to 4 hours of additional use with just 10 minutes of charging, we have fireproof headphones. Without multi-device Regarding connectivity, the OnTrac have Bluetooth 5.0, compatible with SBC codecs, AAC and LHDC. They do not incorporate the most recent versions such as Bluetooth 5.2, which limits their connectivity. They also lack a wired connection option, something other models in their range still offer. They also do not have multi-device connection, which means that you have to re-pair the OnTrac every time you want to change devices, for example, from mobile to computer. Something that is a bit frustrating. The My Dyson app allows you to adjust the listening experience, personalize sound modes and view the performance of the headphones. In general, it is intuitive and easy to use, without an excess of options. Are they worth it? The Dyson OnTrac have two very clear positive points, the exceptional design, where Dyson has no rival, and the battery life. In terms of sound and audio cancellation, it is good, but not exceptional, there are better options among the competition, for a very similar price. Additionally, the limited connectivity is not up to par with the high-end.

