Big Brother 2024-2025: contestants, cast, host, commentators, house, location, nominations, eliminated, live, channel, how many episodes, duration, how to vote and streaming

Big Brother 2024-2025 begins. The reality show on Canale 5, now in its eighteenth edition, starts on September 16, 2024, hosted by Alfonso Signorini. A brand new cast, made up of VIP and NIP contestants, who we can follow 24 hours a day in their adventures inside the house, which this year is changing location. There is also news among the commentators. But let’s see all the information together.

Host and commentators

Alfonso Signorini is confirmed as host. He will be the host of this eighteenth edition of Gf. There are new additions among the commentators. Confirmed is the journalist and presenter of Tg5 Cesara Buonamici. Beatrice Luzzi, who came in second last season, will debut as commentator alongside her. Rebecca Staffelli, who will collect the comments of the viewers, has also been confirmed.

Big Brother 2024-2025: contestants

The cast of this edition sees a mix of nip and vip contestants. In total, there will be 22 contestants in the Big Brother House. The protagonists of this edition will be the new contestants who, locked in the House, will compete for a final prize of 100,000 euros. At the center of the story, as always, are their stories: some already known to the public because they are linked to the world of celebrities or current events, others still to be discovered. Famous faces and ordinary people, in a long forced cohabitation, each with their own personal experience to tell, essential baggage to best live this unique and unrepeatable experience. Here are the names announced so far, others we will discover during the episodes.

Clarissa Burta former model and actress, is known in Italy for having walked the runway for prestigious fashion houses and for having appeared in various television programs alongside iconic figures such as Pippo Baudo, Fabrizio Frizzi and Raffaella Carrà. In the mid-80s, she moved to Italy and made her name in numerous television commercials, later making her film debut in the film Caruso Pascoski (of a Polish father) directed by Francesco Nuti. Another memorable role came in 1990, when she was among the protagonists of the cult film The Neverending Story 2.

Clayton Norcrossan American actor known in our country above all for playing Thorne Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful; a role he played for 440 episodes. After his experience in The Bold and the Beautiful, Norcross dedicated himself to numerous television projects. In particular, some Argentine telenovelas, such as The Mystery Woman and Milagros, have made him a well-known face in South America as well.

Helena Prestesa Brazilian model and now a “reality expert”, joins the cast of Big Brother; many will remember her for her participation in Pechino Express, paired with her friend Nikita Pelizon, and for her subsequent experience on Isola dei Famosi. A 34-year-old Brazilian model, Helena is originally from San Paolo, and began her career as a model after her studies, moving to Milan together with her faithful dog Amy.

Iago Garcia: Spanish actor, also very popular in Italy. In London, at 18, he decides to become an actor. Back in Madrid, he studies at the prestigious Real Escuela de Arte Dramático. He shoots commercials, but becomes a star thanks to the soap opera Amare per sempre. And, above all, with Il Segreto: his Don Olmo Mesía, complex and controversial, seduces the public. In Italy, he arrives and wins the eleventh edition of Ballando con le stelle (2016), paired with the dancer Samanta Togni.

Jessica Morlacchi, born in Rome on July 17, 1987, Italian singer and musician. Her passion for music began as a child, when she began playing the bass at the age of 7. In 1998 she joined the band Eta Beta, which in 2000 would become famous with the name of Gazosa. The group achieved success thanks to the hit Www.mipiacitu.

Luca CalvaniItalian television host and actor, known for his roles in Un posto al sole, Don Matteo and Carabinieri. Luca Calvani was born in Prato on August 7, 1974 and studied acting both in the United States and in Italy. In the early 2000s, he gained attention by participating in television productions such as Distretto di polizia and the successful film Le fate ignoranti.

Shaila Cat28, is an Italian showgirl and dancer who gained fame as a showgirl on Striscia la Notizia and as the host of various editions of Paperissima Sprint. Since she was young, Shaila has cultivated a deep passion for dance, and in 2015 she took part in the fourteenth edition of Amici di Maria De Filippi.

Enzo Paul Turchidancer, choreographer and husband of Carmen Russo. Born in 1949, Enzo Paolo Turchi boasts a rich career of successes. In the 70s, after starting a modern dance school, he achieved great popularity on television thanks to his performances with Raffaella Carrà. Their performance on the notes of Tuca Tuca, at Canzonissima, made history in the Italian music and television scene.

Ilaria Galassi, Pamela Petrarolo and Eleonora Cecerewill participate in Big Brother as the only contestant. Pamela Petrarolo, born in Rome on November 10, 1976, began her television career as a young girl with Domenica In and gained fame with Non è la Rai in 1991. In addition to television, she made her debut in music with the album Io non vivo senza te in 1994, followed by Niente di importante in 1995. Ilaria Galassi – born in Avezzano on July 10, 1976 – also made her debut on Domenica In in 1990 and then made a name for herself on Non è la Rai and its spin-offs. Forced to give up her role as a showgirl on Striscia la Notizia, in the years that followed she took part in TV promotions and programs such as Buona Domenica and Maurizio Costanzo Show. Eleonora Cecere, born on October 10, 1978, tried her hand at dancing and acting from a young age, and then joined the cast of Non è la Rai.

Thomas Franks: born in 2000 in Siena. A plumber passionate about his work, he is the son of a wealthy entrepreneur in the leather and clothing sector. He is the nephew of Niccolò Rigani, current captain of the Castelvecchio contrada, one of the central figures in the world of the Palio. This makes him a true celebrity in the city. Do you bet that this NIP will soon become a VIP in the House too?

Ilaria Clemente: other NIP. Born in 1994, she lives in Rome and graduated from La Sapienza. She attended a master’s degree in cybersecurity, thanks to which she began a career in the IT sector. Ilaria has a cheerful and sunny personality and loves spending time in company. She likes to make others laugh and share moments of joy with family and friends.

Big Brother 2024-2025: How to vote

But how do you vote for the contestants of Big Brother 2024-2025? To express your preference for a contestant and allow him to continue to stay in the House, there are various ways:

Mediaset Infinity: by accessing the free application from your smartphone or tablet, the user will find the “Vote” button active: just select it and register to express your preference;

by accessing the free application from your smartphone or tablet, the user will find the “Vote” button active: just select it and register to express your preference; Website: you can vote directly from the official website of the program. Inside the “Televoting” section, after registering in a few simple steps, the user can cast their vote. The rules with all the details are also published on the site;

you can vote directly from the official website of the program. Inside the “Televoting” section, after registering in a few simple steps, the user can cast their vote. The rules with all the details are also published on the site; Smart TVs enabled: simply tune into Canale 5 and press the “Up Arrow” button to access the Mediaset Infinity app, log in and participate in the televoting;

simply tune into Canale 5 and press the “Up Arrow” button to access the Mediaset Infinity app, log in and participate in the televoting; SMS: when the host launches the televoting during the broadcast, viewers can vote by sending a text message to the number 477.000.2. The user will receive a text message confirming the validity of the vote at a maximum cost of 0.1613 euros depending on their operator.

The house: location

The big news of this edition is a totally renovated Big Brother House that changes location. The House and the studio are no longer in Cinecittà. The production has moved inside Lumina Studios, in the northern area of ​​the Capital. A new house that extends over 1,750 square meters and a completely renovated studio.

Big Brother 2024-2025: how many episodes

But how many episodes are planned for Big Brother 2024-2025? We’ll tell you right away: the duration of this edition is unknown, and consequently the date of the final is unknown, which could take place around the end of February/March 2025. The latest editions of the reality show have been extra-large and lasted from September until the end of winter/beginning of spring of the following year. This edition could therefore also have the same duration, but a lot will depend on the response of the public. But how long does each episode of Big Brother 2024-2025 last? Each evening will be broadcast from 9:45 pm to 1:30 am (approximately). Two appointments per week are planned, on Monday and Thursday. The overall duration of each episode, including commercial breaks, will therefore be approximately 4 hours.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Big Brother 2024-2025 live on TV and live streaming? Another new feature of this edition is the return of live TV from the House 24 hours a day. Big Brother will be broadcast on Canale 5 from September 16, 2024 with two weekly appointments, on Mondays and Thursdays. It will be possible to follow the reality show every day live 24 hours a day on Mediaset Extra (channel 55 of DDT), Mediaset Infinity (site and app) and on La5 (channel 30 of DDT) with live connections (from Monday to Friday at 1.30 pm and 7.20 pm and from Monday to Sunday from 00.30 am). In addition, there will be daytime windows on Canale 5 (from Monday to Friday at 10.55 am and 1.40 pm) and on Italia 1 (from Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm, 1 pm and 6.15 pm).