Fisker is preparing to expand its range of 100% electric models. After Ocean, which will arrive in 2023, the California-based brand is already ready to debut the new one Pear, a battery-powered five-seater urban SUV. The name chosen by Fisker is not a random one: Pear is in fact the acronym of “Personal Electric Automotive Revolution”, with which the company wants to allude to its ambition to launch on the market one of the most accessible electric vehicles in the world. Few details announced regarding this new one urban electric SUVif not that it will perfectly combine sustainability, design, technology and connectivity.

To anticipate its new electric urban SUV, Fisker has decided to release a teaser image that portrays the model from above, even if it is very difficult to understand what we can expect from an aesthetic point of view: in this respect, according to what was reported. from Autocar, the new Pear will share the same horizontal light bars with the larger Ocean SUV. The model will also be distinguished by the emphasis it will put on sportiness, while remembering that on the market it will compete with rivals of the caliber of Mini Electric and Renault Zoe. Production of the new Fisker Pear will take place in Ohio at the hands of Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn: according to estimates, 250,000 units will be built every year, all based on the Hon Hai EV platform developed by Foxconn.