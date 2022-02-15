Home page world

Demands for relaxation of the corona measures are currently on everyone’s lips. Virologist Sandra Ciesek hopes for the right amount.

Frankfurt/Main – The Frankfurt virologist Sandra Ciesek believes that the corona measures can be relaxed. The incidence numbers are stagnating or declining, with Omikron significantly fewer people come to intensive care units.

“Of course, one should not carelessly maintain measures if they are not absolutely necessary,” said the director of the Institute for Medical Virology at the University Hospital Frankfurt on Tuesday in the NDR podcast “The Coronavirus Update”.

But Ciesek also gave reasons that speak against it from her point of view: “If you were to drop all measures overnight, it would take significantly longer for the incidences to drop again. You would risk a plateau or even an increase again. ”This is dangerous for people without sufficient immune protection and children under five years of age, for whom there is no vaccination yet.

Politicians have a responsibility to all citizens, said Ciesek: “Politics must listen to the different interests, take them into account and finally weigh them up,” said Ciesek. That is a difficult task. “From a purely medical point of view, it is much simpler. Of course it would be better if we held out a little longer to reduce the numbers. dpa